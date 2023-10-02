FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin Community High School teacher was recently named the state’s teacher of the year.

According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Education, Eric Jenkins, an English teacher at Franklin Community High School, was named the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year on Monday. Jenkins is a 10th-grade honors and general English/language arts teacher, as well as Indiana University’s Advanced College Project composition course teacher.

“Part of what makes teachers so impactful is their ability to help students develop the knowledge and skills they need to find their voice and make positive change in the world around them. This is something Mr. Jenkins takes very seriously,” Katie Jenner, the state’s secretary of education, said in the release.

“Not only does he help students strengthen their essential reading, writing and speaking skills, but he also prioritizes learning opportunities that help students grow their confidence, work as a team and form their own opinions…helping them to become the best versions of themselves. Mr. Jenkins is leaving his mark on this world, from Nigeria to Alabama to New York, and we are grateful that he chose to share his passion and talents right here in Indiana.”

Officials said that as the state’s teacher of the year, Jenkins will work to help elevate the teaching profession throughout the state and represent Indiana teachers at the national level.

“With a passion for helping students become lifelong readers, Jenkins is dedicated to crafting lessons that challenge all students to develop personally and creatively,” the release said.

“Through small group instruction and experiential learning, he creates a classroom environment where students are empowered to take ownership of their learning and can collaborate while developing interpersonal skills.”