INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Anderson, a former U.S. marshal and Marion County sheriff, has died.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson died Saturday at his home.

Anderson was twice appointed the U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Indiana, serving from 1977 to 1981 and from 1994 to 2001. He was credited with bringing a standoff with the Indianapolis Baptist Temple to a peaceful end in 2001.

The church had refused to withhold taxes from employee paychecks for 16 years. The federal government had ordered the property seized but Pastor Greg Dixon and several followers decided not to leave the sanctuary for 92 days.