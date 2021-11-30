Four teens charged with Indiana murder; two held in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police arrested and charged four teens with felony murder in the death of Anthony Ledford, 23, of Converse, IN, which straddles the Grant/Miami county line.

Police arrived to 110 West Wabash Street, Apt. 2 on Sunday night around 10:15 p.m. They discovered Leadford, who appeared to have been shot and was deceased.

During the investigation, detectives developed enough probable cause to arrest Aryan Vandiver-Stone, 19, Marion, IN, and Benjamin Jones 18, rural Converse, IN. They were both incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were also arrested. They were transported to the Allen County Juvenile Facility. All four teens currently face a charge of felony murder.

Early Tuesday, an autopsy conducted by Dr. Thomas Sozio, forensic pathologist, determined that Leadford’s death was a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police detectives by calling the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 or 765-473-6666.

The Indiana State Police was assisted with the investigation by the Marion Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Converse Police Department, and the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time.