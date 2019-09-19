Four arrested on drug-related charges following gun purchase investigation

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A State Police investigation led to arrests of four Bartholomew County residents being arrested on drug-related charges.

Indiana State Police Detective Andrew Mitchell began investigating a case in July when ISP was notified that Frank L. Hiatt, age 59, of Columbus, Indiana allegedly tried to purchase a handgun illegally. The incident allegedly occurred at a Rural King in Greensburg, Indiana when Hiatt indicated on paperwork that he was not under indictment on any felony charges and was not an unlawful user of controlled substances. The handgun was refused to Hiatt at the Rural King.

Detective Mitchell investigated further and found Hiatt had pending charges in Bartholomew County from March 2019. He was facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and maintaining a common nuisance.

As a result, a warrant was issued for Frank Hiatt on a felony charge of Providing False Information on a Consent Form out of Decatur County, Indiana.

On September 10, ISP troopers went to Hiatt’s residence in the 16200 block of East County Road in Columbus, Indiana to serve the arrest warrant. When troopers arrived on the scene, they located methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia. Frank Hiatt, as well as three other men at the residence, were arrested on the following drug-related charges: