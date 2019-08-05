Fort Wayne Police receive nearly $50K to crack down at school bus stops

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The state of Indiana has awarded grant funds to police departments around the state to increase traffic enforcement at school bus stops.

All told, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute will award roughly $380,000 to 39 agencies for overtime school-bus stop enforcement over the next two months.

Locally, the Fort Wayne Police Department will receive $49,975 – the most handed out to any one agency. Muncie Police will receive $6,000.

“Indiana police officers will be enforcing increased fines and penalties for drivers who recklessly pass bus stops and drive aggressively,” said Holcomb. “This is one of many steps that Indiana is taking to protect the safety of school children as classes resume.”

State law requires drivers to stop while a school bus stop arm is extended. On highways divided by a physical barrier or unimproved median, traffic traveling in the opposite direction as the school bus may proceed with due caution.

A new school bus safety law took effect July 1 that requires a school bus to use flashing lights and extend its stop arm while loading and unloading students along a roadway.