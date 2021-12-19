Fort Wayne K-9 takes on new assignment with Toll Road district

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road District recently welcomed a new K-9 team.

Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner, Zeus, graduated from the ISP K-9 academy in Indianapolis on December 4. Trooper Hensley is a three-year ISP Veteran and has been assigned to the All Crimes Policing Team for two years.

Zeus is a Belgian Malinois German Shepard mix. The K-9 was previously partnered with Sgt. Tyson Waldron from the Fort Wayne District and was reassigned to Trooper Hensley after Sgt. Waldron was promoted.

During the 12-week program, Trooper Hensley and Zeus received training in obedience, tracking, area search, building search, article search, aggression control, and narcotic detections.

The team was one of eleven groups to complete the training. The other ten teams will work in various districts throughout the state. The ISP currently has 36 patrol K-9 teams and six explosive detection K-9 teams.