FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne health clinic was one of 31 community health centers across Indiana to receive a share of nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Department of Health and Human Services.

The goal of the ARPA is to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, which aims at better identifying and responding to the specific needs of patients and communities.

Neighborhood Health Clinics Inc. in Fort Wayne, Indiana was one of the award’s recipients, receiving $65,500 in federal funding.

“We have prioritized advancing equity in our COVID-19 response and throughout all of our work,” said HHS Seretary Xavier Becerra. “Community health centers have played a pivotal role in the nation’s COVID-19 response, and now serve more than 30 million people across the country.”

The nearly $2 million awarded to Indiana community health centers was part of the $90 million in funding announced nationally that stems from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which has invested $7.6 billion into the country’s medical facilities.

“Today’s investments will help ensure that all patients have equitable access to the high-quality health care they deserve,” Becerra said.