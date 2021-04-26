Fort Harrison State Park to host ‘Soldiers Through Time’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Museum of 20th Century Warfare at Fort Harrison State Park will host a “Soldiers Through Time” re-enactment event on May 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the event will feature exhibits, uniforms and weapons used in different eras of warfare, from ancient Greek weaponry to items used in Vietnam.

Self-guided tours will be offered, including a walkthrough of a WWI-style trench. Visitors will be able to speak with living historians about the era they represent, the DNR said.

Parking for the event is in the Camp Glenn area near the museum and saddle barn. In the case of inclement weather, the re-enactors will display their items inside the recreation buildings located in Camp Glenn.

The program is a free event, but the normal DNR entrance fee applies.

For more information, please contact the park Visitor Center at 317-591-0122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Fort Harrison State Park is at 6000 N. Post Rd.

