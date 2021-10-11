Former US Ambassador, ISU grad honored with new street sign on campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new street sign was unveiled Monday on Indiana State University’s campus to honor an alumnus and US Ambassador.

Ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry Way will cover a half mile of 5th Street from Tippecanoe to Cherry Street. A Terre Haute native and ISU grad, Perry served under three US Presidents.

Her career included serving as Ambassador to Sierra Leone and Burundi.

The sign unveiling featured numerous speakers, including Dr. Perry’s Granddaughter Pamela Ross.

“This is where her roots are,” Ross said. “This is where she was raised. This is where she went to school. This is where she got her first education. This is where she got her first job, especially as a Black woman on Main Street on Wabash at IBM.”

“She has a lot of deep-grounded starts here,” Ross continued, “and so to be recognized at Indiana State within Terre Haute is a huge deal to her.”

ISU officials said a video of the unveiling will be sent to Perry, who currently lives in Texas.