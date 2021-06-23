Former U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks joining IUPUI School of Law

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – IUPUI Chancellor Nasser Paydar announced Wednesday former U.S. Rep Susan Brooks will join the IU McKinney School of Law.

Brooks, an alumna of the school, will be appointed as distinguished scholar and ambassador at large. Among her various roles at IUPUI, she will co-teach a course on law and leadership with former dean and Paul E. Beam Professor of Law Andrew R. Klein.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the school that set me on my career path of public and private service,” Brooks said. “It truly is an honor to be able to share my experiences with IU McKinney students and faculty and maybe have some small impact on the current and future generations of legal minds and public servants.”

Brooks represented Indiana’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021.