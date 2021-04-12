Former student files lawsuit against UE after McCarty assault claims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A former University of Evansville student has filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming former basketball head coach Walter McCarty sexually assaulted her and harassed her when she worked for him.

The lawsuit was filed April 12.

The lawsuit says that the woman, named as Jane Doe, started working under McCarty in April 2019. In the lawsuit, she says over the following months, McCarty would message her on social media and send her texts that were sexually inappropriate.

The lawsuit says she “felt compelled to respond to McCarty’s messages because he was known and liked in the community and in an authority position over her as the Head Coach.”

In the lawsuit, Doe says she went to McCarty’s home last night and he sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit claims, “the University actually knew of Walter McCarty’s insidious pattern of sexually

harassing and assaulting female students and employees—but did nothing to stop it.”

The lawsuit alleges that just months after hiring McCarty, the school learned that McCarty’s behavior towards women was sexually inappropriate. The lawsuit states, “Between June 2018 and November 2019, the University received at least seven reports or complaints that McCarty had acted sexually inappropriately with women who were students and employees of the University and women in the Evansville community.”

An investigation into alleged misconduct began on December 26, 2019. McCarty was fired as head men’s basketball coach on January 21, 2020.

Walter McCarty sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

“I’ve never assaulted anyone in my 47 years on this earth. It’s disheartening that someone would make up such a vicious lie to gain financial rewards. There’s an old saying that goes, A lie has speed but the truth endurance. I’m excited and look forward to clearing my name and exposing these untruth’s. I am certain my name and reputation with be restored when it’s our time to do so and present the truth. Proverbs 12:19. Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue is but for a moment.”

The University of Evansville sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

“The University of Evansville disputes the legal claims from Jane Doe and her attorney. The University is confident it responded appropriately to all reports of misconduct regarding Mr. McCarty based on information it actually knew at the time; the University is similarly confident it responded reasonably to Jane Doe’s report.”

You can view the full lawsuit below.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2020)