HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Former U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 8th Congressional District Philip Hayes has passed away.

Phillip Hayes served as deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County from 1967 to 1968 and became a member of the Indiana State senate from 1971 to 1974. Hayes was elected as a Democrat to the 94th Congress in 1975, but was not a candidate for reelection in 1976.

“Phil was a long-time friend and the source of sage political advice and encouragement throughout my political career,” Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke wrote on Facebook. “I have long admired Phil’s intellect, wit, and story-telling ability. Phil had the innate ability to cut through political silliness and had a keen focus on serving the public in the most practical, hepful manner possible.”

Current 8th District Representative, Larry Bucshon, wrote in a statement that Hayes was a “devoted public servant who possessed an unwavering commitment to the people of Indiana.”