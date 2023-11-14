RISING SUN, Indiana (WANE) The former police chief of a small southeastern Indiana town is facing 17 felony charges following a four-month long investigation by Indiana State Police.

The investigation began in July when a man told police he loaned $10,000 to Rising Sun Police Chief Harlis Steven Hoover Jr. for the purchase of a car. There was no proof the car was ever purchased and Hoover was able to convince the man to forgive the loan.

Police then learned that Hoover allegedly borrowed money to buy other vehicles that were never purchased and the money never repaid. In two other instances, Hoover allegedly purchased and sold vehicles for profit without ever signing the title.

State police also found instances of alleged ghost employment where Hoover conducted personal business while claiming to be on duty.

On Monday a warrant was issued for Hoover’s arrest. He faces felony charges of Bribery, Official Misconduct, Fraud, Theft, and Ghost Employment. Hoover was taken into custody Monday evening and taken to the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center pending his initial appearance in court. Hoover was placed on administrative leave at the Rising Sun Police Department in July 2023 when the investigation commenced.