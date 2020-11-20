Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA. S.C. (AP) — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career.

He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump.

Holtz is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

