Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA. S.C. (AP) — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.
Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career.
He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump.
Holtz is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.
