Former Muncie mayor pleads guilty to federal theft charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana mayor accused of taking a bribe in exchange for a public contract has struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of theft. The 78-year-old Tyler was indicted in November 2019 on theft of government funds charges. Federal prosecutors alleged Tyler accepted the bribe from an unidentified company in exchange for the awarding of public works projects in Muncie.

Prosecutors contended Tyler received the cash between 2014 and Aug. 25, 2016 through Tracy Barton, the Muncie Sanitary District’s former superintendent of sewer maintenance and engineering.

Barton was indicted in 2018 and pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.