Former ITT students in Indiana to get $10M in debt relief

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana attorney general says more than 1,000 students who were enrolled at now-closed ITT Technical Institute campuses in the state are eligible for nearly $10 million in student loan forgiveness.

The state’s share of a $330 million national settlement finalized Tuesday follows investigations by several attorneys general over loans the for-profit school offered. ITT filed for bankruptcy and closed campuses in 2016, including in Indianapolis and South Bend. The 47 attorneys general and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reached the settlement with PEAKS Trust, which ran a private loan program for ITT Tech.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.