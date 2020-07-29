Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan dies at age 74

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2004, file photo, Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan acknowledges the applause of supporters as he concedes to Republican challenger Mitch Daniels in the race for governor in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/WANE) — Joseph E. Kernan, Indiana’s 48th governor, died Wednesday morning following a long illness. He was 74 years old.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and he spent 11 months as a POW in Hanoi. He received many awards for his military service.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Kernan returned home in 1974 to begin a career in business. In 1987, he was elected to his first of three consecutive terms as mayor of the City of South Bend.

In 1996, Frank O’Bannon, who was running for governor, asked Kernan to join him as the candidate for lieutenant governor. O’Bannon and Kernan were elected in November of that year. They also won reelection four years later in 2000.

When Gov. O’Bannon died unexpectedly of a stroke in 2003, Kernan was sworn in as the state’s 48th governor. He made history by appointing Kathy Davis as Indiana’s first female lieutenant governor.

Ultimately, Kernan and Davis were defeated by the Republican ticket of Mitch Daniels and Becky Skillman during the 2004 election, and Kernan retired from politics in 2005.

He moved back to South Bend, and he worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Notre Dame and through his own consulting firm until his death.

He is survived by his wife Maggie and seven siblings who live in the state of Maine and the Washington, DC area.