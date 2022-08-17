CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fishers man was arrested Wednesday for using another individual’s identity on social media to make derogatory comments.

Indiana State Police began an investigation in February 2022 after receiving reports from a Georgia man that someone was using his identity to post numerous derogatory comments to a social media account called “Brazil Indiana Chatter.”

The investigation led to 32-year-old Andrew M. Longyear, a former Clay County Sheriff’s Department deputy and detective.

Longyear was charged with identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and was released on his own recognizance.