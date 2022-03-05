LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A former Bedford police officer was arrested Friday after alleged battery was reported to police.

Morgan Lee mugshot

The battery investigation started when Bedford Chief of Police Terry Moore received a complaint from someone saying Morgan Lee, 45, of Bedford had “battered” them. Police found the incident allegedly occurred on January 8, 2021 in Lawrence County.

The investigation was handed over to Indiana State Police and the findings were turned over to a Senior Prosecuting Attorney, who filed charges against Lee in Lawrence County Court.

Lee was charged with official misconduct, strangulation, and battery.

Lee turned himself in Friday to the Lawrence County Jail.