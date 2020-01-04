Flu symptoms sending many to Indianapolis-area hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Health officials say influenza and flu-like symptoms have contributed to more visits to Indianapolis-area emergency rooms than at any point during the past decade.

The Marion County Health Department says the primary complaint of 6.2% of ER visits in the week ending Dec. 28 was flu-like symptoms.

The Indianapolis Star reports the previous high of the past 10 years was about 5.3% during the 2017-18 flu season.

Health officials have urged those with mild or minor symptoms to see their doctor or go to an urgent care center.

They say the recommendation came after hearing from area ER departments.

