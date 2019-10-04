Florida man killed on I-65 after crash with bridge

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a Florida man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Southern Indiana.

Friday, October 4, around 7:30 a.m., police say a Pensacola man was killed on Interstate 65 near the 230 mile marker. Preliminary investigation shows a white 2007 Ford Expedition was northbound when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the road and drove into the ditch on the side of the road. The Expedition continued up the ditch into the grass and then up the underside of the overpass where it drove beneath the State Road 10 bridge.

The vehicle struck the ceiling of the bridge, causing extreme roof damage to the Expedition, then continued down the hill and crossed the northbound lanes until it hit the cable barrier, coming to a stop. A passenger succumbed to fatal injuries. His name is Jerry L. Brown, 64, of Pensacola, Florida.

Francisca Brown, 62, the driver, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.