Flight attendant agrees to undergo alcohol abuse counseling

Indiana
In this undated booking photo provided by the St. Joseph County Police Department is Julianne March. (St. Joseph County Police Department via AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A flight attendant charged with public intoxication after passengers on a Chicago-to-South Bend flight noticed her inebriation has agreed to undergo alcohol abuse counseling.

Forty-nine-year-old Julianne March of Waukesha, Wisconsin, reached a pretrial diversion agreement that includes alcohol abuse evaluation and counseling during her Thursday initial hearing.

WNDU-TV reports that if March meets all of its terms the public intoxication charge will be dropped after one year.

March was part of an Air Wisconsin crew working a United Express flight. She was arrested Aug. 2 when the plane landed in South Bend after departing Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Court documents say she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20%.

Air Wisconsin Airlines says March is no longer employed by the airline.

A message seeking comment was left Friday with her attorney.

