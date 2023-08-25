FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) — A car fleeing from a traffic stop crashed into a Fishers home late Thursday night.

At approximately 11:27 pm a Fishers Police Officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Kia car for running a red light and having fake license plates. The car initially stopped, then fled as the officer approached. The officer followed the vehicle but lost sight during the pursuit after the driver turned off the lights of the car and turned into a neighborhood.

At 11:34 pm dispatch received a 911 call from a home reporting a vehicle had crashed into their home injuring an occupant. Fishers Fire and Emergency Services rescue team responded and made the building safe. The team treated the injured residents and transported them to the hospital.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot. The area was searched but they were unable to locate the driver.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing at this time.