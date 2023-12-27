PORTAGE, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities say a man is lucky to be alive days after he crashed his truck into a ditch and under a bridge in Portage.

Two fishermen were walking in Salt Creek Tuesday afternoon, looking for fishing holes, when they saw what appeared to be a crashed vehicle, according to Indiana State Police. The men looked inside the vehicle and saw what they thought was a lifeless person, however when one of them touched the person in the vehicle, he turned his head and spoke to them.

The fishermen immediately called 911. The Portage Fire Department and Burns Harbor Fire Department both responded to the scene and after a lengthy extrication process, were able to remove the driver from the vehicle. He was flown by Lutheran Air to a hospital in South Bend for treatment of severe, life-threatening injuries.

Authorities determined that the crash had more than likely occurred sometime around December 20, according to Indiana State Police.

A preliminary investigation shows that the driver of the Dodge Ram truck, identified as Matthew Reum, 27, of Mishawaka, was going west on I-94 when the truck left the road and drove into the north ditch, missing a protective guardrail. The truck then overturned into the creek, coming to a rest under the I-94 bridge. Because of how Reum was pinned inside the vehicle, he was unable to call for help.

Had it not been for the two individuals that were walking through the creek, the incident more than likely would have had a different outcome, according to investigating parties, as there had not been any reports of a crash in the area prior to the fishermen finding the vehicle.

“This crash is a reminder of the importance of always letting someone know if you are traveling, the route you are taking, and the need to always have emergency items in your vehicle. The will to survive this crash was nothing short of extraordinary as it was also determined that Mr. Reum was able to drink rain water for hydration in order to survive for such a long period of time while being exposed to the elements,” Indiana State Police wrote in media release.