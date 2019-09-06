First vaping related death reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Friday confirmed the first death of a person due to conditions linked to a history of e-cigarette use commonly known as vaping.

The death involved a person older than 18 and was confirmed on September 5 as part of an investigation involving health officials at the local and federal levels and in surrounding states according to a news release issued by the ISDH. Due to privacy laws, no other information about the victim is being released.

Indiana is investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping. Eight of those have been confirmed and the majority of cases involve people ages 16 to 29. Nationally the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that more than 215 cases have been reported and more are under investigation.

“The tragic loss of a Hoosier and rising number of vaping-related injuries are warnings that we cannot ignore,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We know that these products typically contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, and many cases report inhaling THC and other substances not available in commercial products. While it is unclear what substances are causing injury, when you use these products with other chemicals, you may not know everything that you’re inhaling and the harm it can cause.”

Dr. Box said many patients across the U.S. have developed severe symptoms that required emergency intervention and urged anyone who has vaped within the last 90 days and develops respiratory symptoms to stop using these products and see a healthcare professional immediately.

Symptoms can include:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Chest pain

Fatigue

Fever

Weight loss

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

ISDH is working with affected individuals and their families to obtain products used by the patients and send them to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for testing. At this time, no common substance has been identified in the Indiana cases.

The use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, among young people is a rising public health crisis across the U.S. The 2018 Indiana Youth Tobacco Survey (IYTS) found that vaping has increased 387 percent among high school students and 358 percent among middle school students since 2012 and that between 2016 and 2018, nearly 35,000 more Indiana students began using e-cigarettes.

In response, Dr. Box and Governor Eric J. Holcomb last week announced a $2 million plan to combat youth vaping that focuses on training and education for schools, parents and students, a youth-focused text-to-quit program and a statewide vaping awareness campaign.

Parents and educators who want to learn more about ways to protect Indiana youth from the dangers of vaping are urged to visit vapefreeindiana.isdh.in.gov.