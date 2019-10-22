First flu-related death of the season reported by Indiana health officials

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Tuesday confirmed the state’s first influenza-related death of the 2019-20 flu season.

“This is a tragic reminder that we should never underestimate how serious the flu can be,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Vaccination is the best defense against influenza, so please make sure you and your loved ones receive a flu shot.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Dr. Box said that because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child. Healthcare workers also are urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting illness to their patients.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends early vaccination. However, the flu vaccine can be administered at any time during the season, which typically runs from October through May.

Influenza is a viral infection of the respiratory tract. It is spread by respiratory droplets released when infected people cough or sneeze nearby or when people touch surfaces or objects contaminated with those infectious respiratory droplets. People can also become infected by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching their eyes, mouths or noses.

Although anyone can get the flu, some people are at higher risk of flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization and death. More than 110 Hoosiers died from influenza-associated illnesses during the 2018-19 flu season. Those most at risk include pregnant women, young children (especially those too young to get vaccinated), people with chronic illnesses, people who are immunocompromised and the elderly. It is especially important for these individuals to be vaccinated each year.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

People can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and staying home when sick. Hoosiers should practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water. Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue.

Cover your cough and sneeze into your arm or a disposable tissue. Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading

To learn more about influenza or to view the ISDH weekly flu report, which is updated each Friday, go to https://www.in.gov/isdh/22104.htm