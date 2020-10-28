First COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana expected as early as mid-November

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – During the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Kristina Box announced that the state has been told by the Federal Vaccine Coordinators to expect some doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine by mid-November.

This announcement comes after months of vaccine developments and trials by a number of pharmaceutical companies around the globe.

The first dose is expected to arrive as early as mid-November with the second dose arriving in mid-December.

The first vaccine believed to come out is Pfizer’s vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine. This vaccine requires ultra low storage meaning it has to be stored at -70°. The state is currently working to identify the places that the vaccine can be stored as well as identifying vaccination sites, Box explained.

The second vaccine that the state is expecting is the Moderna vaccine which is anticipated to arrive in Indiana around mid-December.

Dr. Box reiterated that neither vaccine has the Emergency Use Authorization authority or has been submitted to the FDA. Also, the recommendations for who to vaccine provided by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has not been released.

“We do not know how much Indiana will receive yet, but we expect the supply to be limited in the beginning,” Dr. Box said.

A vaccine plan for the state has already been submitted to the CDC. Box said that the plan explains that the initial doses will go to healthcare providers and other vulnerable individuals. A widely available vaccine for the general population is still months away.