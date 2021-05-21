Fires destroys cabin at George Rogers Clark site in Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a cabin built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana.

Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs says firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames Thursday evening at the Falls of the Ohio State Park. He tells The Courier-Journal the cabin’s roof collapsed and only a portion of the exterior remains standing.

The cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site just north of Louisville, Kentucky, was built in 2001 with the same dimensions as the home where Clark lived from 1803 to 1809.

“For twenty years, the reproduction of the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park has educated Hoosiers and our guests of the important role the site, and region, played in the history of our nation. This is where Merriweather Lewis and William Clark first met, in 1803, and began their journey of discovery together. It has long served as a peaceful place for Americans to meet, reflect, and celebrate events in their lives. We are deeply saddened by this loss.” DNR Director Dan Bortner

The DNR Division of Law Enforcement is working with state and local agencies to investigate the cause of the fire. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.