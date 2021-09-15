Firefighters respond to large auto salvage fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters are at the scene of a fire on North Saint Joseph Avenue in Evansville. The address for the building is listed as Glisson’s U-Pull.

Reports of a car on fire inside of a building came in around 3:30 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department has closed Saint Joseph Avenue between Allens Lane and Mill Road. Three fire departments are working to extinguish the fire.

TRAFFIC: Saint Joseph Avenue between Allens Lane and Mill Road is closed due to a commercial structure fire. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/EZ7XWhw9t2 — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 15, 2021

