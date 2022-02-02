Fire sweeps northern Indiana barn, killing dozens of cattle

WAKARUSA, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a northern Indiana barn fire that killed up to about 90 cattle may have been started by machinery parked inside the building.

Firefighters with the Harrison Township Fire Department responded Tuesday morning to the barn fire east of the Elkhart County town of Wakarusa.

The Elkhart Truth reports that the fire is believed to have been started by a skid loader that was parked inside the barn.

Dennis Martin, the owner of the 160-acre property, said he believed that between 80 and 90 cattle perished in the fire, although some were rescued.