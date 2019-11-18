Fire destroys northwest Indiana mall

RENSSELAER, Ind. – Firefighters worked much of Sunday to put out flames at a shopping center in Rensselaer.

Eyewitnesses said it started around noon Sunday, central time at the Town Mall located on West Kellner Blvd.

Eyewitness Stephanie Cobb said first responders have evacuated two blocks around the fire and that the power has been turned off. Cobb said an ambulance was on scene, but she believes it is more for the safety of the firefighters. She said the shopping center was vacant at the time.

She said they have set up a warming station and are taking food and water donations for the firefighters at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 107 E Angelica Street.