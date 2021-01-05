Fire causes extensive damage to Kokomo Tribune building

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A fire Tuesday morning caused extensive smoke and water damage to the Kokomo Tribune building.
The Tribune reports the fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. and firefighters remained on the scene for about six hours. Kokomo Fire Department Inspector Glenda Myers described the damage as major. She says firefighters did not initially see the source of the flames and used an excavator to tear down an eastern wall. She says that once firefighters were able to enter the area of the building where the flames appeared to be coming from, they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
