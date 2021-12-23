Fire amid corncobs and straw still burning in Indiana town

WINDFALL, Ind. (AP) — A fire amid corncobs and straw bales has been burning for more than a week in a small Indiana town, producing smoke that is irritating residents.

The fire is burning in Windfall, a town in Tipton County, 50 miles north of Indianapolis. The fire started naturally from decomposition inside the corncob pile, according to fire officials. The pile is up to 30 feet high, with roughly 100 straw bales placed around it.

A fan was brought in Thursday to make the fire burn hotter and reduce the irritating smoke. Lindsey Ogden of the county health department says some residents have left to escape the smoke but many are sticking around.