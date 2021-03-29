Find out how American Relief Plan impacts your unemployment insurance benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced Monday that Hoosiers receiving unemployment insurance benefits can visit the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s (DWD) website to find information about how the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) might impact their benefits.

The information includes changes to program dates and benefit levels for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation as well as Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation programs.

ARPA, signed by President Biden on March 11, extends the federal program from week ending March 20 through the week ending Sept. 4. The latest federal weekly benefit was set to expire on March 14.

Visit https://www.in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/arpa/ for the ARPA Notices.

Visit www.unemployment.in.gov and link to the FAQs for DWD’s Frequently Asked Questions on unemployment, including the ARPA changes.