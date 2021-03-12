Fight against crime by joining the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr is inviting Adams County residents to join him in the fight against crime by becoming members of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.

The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association is a nonprofit, professional, educational and service organization dedicated to improving the Criminal Justice System through education, training, service and the protection of the lives and property of the citizens of Indiana, according to Sheriff Mawhorr.

The membership program was launched to provide citizens with an opportunity to:

Lend support of crime prevention and awareness programs

Promote public safety

Provide more and improved training for Sheriffs and their personnel

Support the Summer Youth Leadership Camps and College Scholarships for teenagers interested in law enforcement

Sheriff Mawhorr said Adams County residents should soon receive membership applications in the mail. If an application is not received, interested residents can call or stop by the Sheriff’s Office or visit the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association website to join. All members will receive a membership card, two star decals and releases of the newsletter.

This letter of invitation sent to citizens is the only manner or way used to invite citizens to become members of the Association, Sheriff Mawhorr said. No telephone solicitation or other methods are used to solicit members.

“Your joining of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will be welcomed as an expression of your support of our Association and its many worthwhile programs,” Sheriff Mawhorr added.

Membership to the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association is open to all Indiana residents, families and businesses.