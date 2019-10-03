Fiery afternoon crash, overturned vehicle close I-65

An RV pulling a trailer collided with a concrete barrier, causing the RV to catch fire in the median and burn as well as sending the driver to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two afternoon crashes on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana closed traffic for hours Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say the first crash happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. when a vehicle overturned on I-65 southbound near the 60 mile marker. The vehicle came to a rest in the middle of the southbound lanes causing all traffic to be stopped for roughly an hour according to police. The driver was uninjured.

The second crash happened just after 1:00 p.m. five miles away from the previous crash on the northbound side of I-65. Police say a Holiday Rambler RV pulling a trailer collided with a concrete barrier in the median of the construction zone. The RV then caught fire and burned in the median. The driver, Clarence Hampton, 37, of Orlando, Florida, was taken to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Two RV passengers escaped without injuries.

Police say information suggests the RV may have intentionally crashed into the concrete barrier. The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly three hours for crash investigation and cleanup. Traffic was diverted onto U.S. 31 and State Road 11 during the interstate closure.

Both crashes remain under investigation.