FFA makes convention virtual; no longer in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National FFA Organization will hold its national convention in October virtually instead of meeting in Indianapolis because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indianapolis-based FFA announced Friday the decision to make the event virtual is due “to the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The convention that features keynote speakers, concerts and workshops was slated to occur Oct. 28-31.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that last year, the FFA brought more than 68,000 people, mostly high school students, to Indianapolis with an economic impact of $38 million.

FFA CEO Mark Poeschl says the decision to go virtual this year after consulting school administrators and instructors, attendees and sponsors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.