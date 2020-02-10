Fetal remains found at abortion doc’s properties to be buried

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of fetal remains found at the Illinois home of the late abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer in September will be buried later this week.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office on Monday said the 2,411 aborted fetal remains found at Klopfer’s property would be “memorialized” at a graveside service Wednesday at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend. The service will be held at 1 p.m.

It was September when relatives of Klopfer found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in a garage in Will County, Illinois, following his death. Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains inside a car at a Chicago-area business where Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3 at age 79, had kept several cars.

The remains were initially determined to be from abortions Klopfer had performed from 2000 to 2002 at his clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. Later, investigators determined the remains came from abortions he performed at those clinics between 2000 and 2003.

Shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of the remains prevented officials from being able to identify the remains, though.

The attorney general’s office is continuing to investigate the remains.

Attorney General Curtis Hill is expected to speak at Wednesday’s burial service and “discuss the status of the investigation.”