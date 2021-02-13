Federal trials expected to resume in Indiana district

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says federal jury trials suspended last fall amid a surge in coronavirus cases are expected to resume in April in all divisions of the Southern District of Indiana.

Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson announced Friday that the court anticipates in-person jury trials to resume April 5 in all divisions of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana, which has courts in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Evansville and New Albany. Clerk offices will also reopen Tuesday to the public in all divisions.

The resumption of jury trials does not preclude a judge from continuing a jury trial for reasons related to the pandemic.