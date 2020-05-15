Federal probe prompts Indiana casino ownership change

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Gaming Commission has approved the license for a new casino despite ties between its ownership and longtime state casino executives entangled in a federal criminal investigation.

The commission’s Friday vote to grant a license for the planned Terre Haute casino came nearly four months after the process was put on hold after a political consultant pleaded guilty to federal charges in Virginia of illegally funneling campaign contributions for an Indianapolis-based casino company.

Approval for the project follows Spectacle Entertainment executives Rod Ratcliff and John Keeler giving up their ownership stake in the Terre Haute casino.

