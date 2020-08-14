Federal gun violence initiative unveiled in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal agents and resources have been sent to Indianapolis to support city police in their efforts to curb increasing gun violence.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler said that starting Friday 57 federal agents and investigators will work with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in a 45-day initiative under the auspices of Operation Legend, which was launched in July.

Minkler promises prosecutors will request federal prison terms for those charged with a gun crime.

The initiative will target gun and drug traffickers, people involved in domestic violence with firearms, and those with outstanding warrants.

