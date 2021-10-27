Federal grand jury indicts 16 for motorcycle club crimes

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted 16 men mostly from Northwest Indiana on charges they committed murder, robbery and drug dealing for Gary’s Sin City Deciples motorcycle club.

The 57-page indictment announced Wednesday alleges Sin City members and associates have operated a racketeering conspiracy since 2009 to traffic drugs and illegal firearms and terrorize rival motorcycle organizations.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports their crimes include an alleged murder-for-hire, trafficking of cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and extorting money from car and motorcycle club members in northern Indiana.

The members allegedly made money with drug and firearms sales and by forcing other motorcycle clubs to pay them dues.