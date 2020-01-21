Federal court warns of phone calls in Social Security scam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal court officials in Indianapolis are warning that scammers posing as court employees are calling people with cases pending before the court and asking them for their Social Security number.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana says court officials would never contact someone and demand personal information such as their Social Security number.

The court is also reminding the public never to divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers.

Court officials urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of the scam to report it to the District Court Clerk’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.