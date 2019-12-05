FBI seeks public’s help identifying woman who may have information on child sex crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown female who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. The information is being released nationwide as there are no leads as to where this individual may be located.

Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as Jane Doe 37, can be found online at the FBI website.

Initial videos of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 37, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014. The EXIF data embedded within the video files also indicated that the files were produced in April of 2012. In addition, audio from the animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background of the videos.

Jane Doe 37 is described as a White female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Information regarding this individual was originally released in late 2016 under a John Doe title. However, further investigation has led the FBI to determine the gender of this individual is female and not male. Therefore, this individual is now known as Jane Doe 37.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.