FBI probing fire, slur at Black Indiana councilman’s home

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A fire that badly damaged a Black city council member’s home in eastern Indiana is being investigated by the FBI after a racial slur was found spray painted there.

The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Friday at the home of Connersville City Councilman Tommy Williams, who is Black, while his wife said the couple and their two sons were away on vacation. The racial slur was painted on the back patio.

FBI Special Agent Steve Secor confirmed Monday that the agency was investigating the fire. Secor said no suspects had been immediately identified. Emma Williams said she had no idea who would attack her family this way and was forgiving whoever is responsible.