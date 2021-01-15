FBI: No known threats to Indiana Statehouse as rumors of protests swirl

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The FBI and local and state police are monitoring “security concerns” as reports circulate about planned protests at state capitols around the country in the days leading up to the presidential inauguration.

The FBI in Indianapolis said Friday that it was aware of a report about “rotests at state capitols this weekend and leading up to the inauguration on January 20.” No specific or substantiated threat to the Indiana Statehouse or other government buildings in the state has been received, though, the FBI said.

The FBI said it planned to “continually monitor for potential security concerns.”

Statehouses in Columbus, Ohio, and Lansing, Michigan, along with many others around the nation, have taken broad security measures to protect against demonstrations.

“All agencies remain steadfast in our mission to protect our citizens and respect those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest,” the FBI said. “Our focus is not on peaceful protesters but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property. Criminal activity, the destruction of property, and the intentional incitement of violence to prevent others from peacefully expressing their First Amendment rights will not be tolerated.”

Residents can report any suspicious or suspected criminal activity by calling 9-1-1 with life-threatening emergencies, or by calling the FBI Indianapolis at (317) 595-4000 or (800) CALL-FBI, or visiting tips.fbi.gov.