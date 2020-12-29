FBI looking for other victims of suspected sex offender, killer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The FBI is looking for victims and more information about an alleged sex offender and homicide suspect arrested in October.

Lance David Ray, 53, was arrested in Bloomington in connection with three crimes from 2000, including a homicide.

According to the FBI, in one incident, Ray kidnapped a 14-year-old, held him at gunpoint and sexually assaulted him. In another incident, he kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at gunpoint. In one more incident, Ray reportedly shot and killed an 18-year-old male victim after a struggle, the FBI said.

Investigators now believe additional victims of Ray may exist.

PHXPD, @PeoriaPoliceAZ and @FBIPhoenix are seeking info from potential victims about an alleged sexual offender and homicide suspect, Lance David Ray. Ray was recently arrested for 3 separate incidents in 2000. If you have info email ReportRay@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/56kRjTNZB9 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) December 29, 2020

According to the FBI, Ray lived in the San Francisco area in the early 1990s before he moved to Portland, Oregon, in 1993. Ray lived in Oregon, Washington, and California until 1999, then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he lived from 1999-2003. Ray then lived in California again from 2003 to 2017 before he moved to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017.