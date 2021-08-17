FBI involved in search for 11-month-old girl missing from Plymouth, Indiana

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — The FBI’s Child Abduction Team is assisting with the search of a missing 11-month-old girl. Tuesday morning, the Plymouth Police Department held a news conference asking the public for any information that could help authorities find the little girl.

Mercedes Lain

Mercedes Lain, the subject of an active Silver Alert right now, was last seen on Thursday with 37-year-old Justin Miller. On Monday, police found and arrested Miller on a state charge of neglect of a dependent. But the little girl has yet to be found.

Police said the girls’ father, Kenny Lain, and mother, Tiffany Coburn, have both arrested for charges of neglect of a dependent.

On Tuesday police said tips indicated Mercedes had been seen in Marshall, St. Joseph and Starke County.

Police say 11-month-old Mercedes Lain is only two feet tall, weighs 19 pounds, and has blonde hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim.

Anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of little Mercedes is urged to immediately contact Plymouth police at at 574-936-2126 or 911.

The Silver Alert was issued for both Mercedes Lain and Justin Lee Miller.

Police confirm Miller is being held in jail.

What’s still unclear is where young Mercedes is.

Police say 11-month-old Mercedes Lain is only two feet tall, weighs 19 pounds, and has blonde hair with brown eyes.