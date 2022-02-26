INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray named a cyber crime specialist Friday as the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office.

Herbert Stapleton most recently served as a deputy assistant director of the Cyber Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. In 2019, he was selected as a section chief in the Cyber Division at Headquarters, where he was responsible for cyber-criminal investigations.

He was promoted to deputy assistant director of the division’s Operational Branch in 2021 and also served as the director of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force.