Fatal crash kills 2 in southern Indiana

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on County Road 500 North in that occurred Sunday night in southern Indiana.

Around 8:20 p.m., ISP responded to reports of a 2006 Pontiac that lost control on County Road 500 North. The vehicle rolled over multiple times before landing on its roof in a field.

Four juveniles were in the car, and two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a nearby hospital. The survivors’ conditions were not released.

The crash is still under investigation by ISP. More information will be released as it becomes available.